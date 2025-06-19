Inscription Capital LLC Acquires New Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 175,115.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,822,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,610,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,202 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $867,190,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 205,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 503,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $597,602,000 after acquiring an additional 503,720 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 303,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,765,000 after acquiring an additional 201,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $88.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.24 and a 12-month high of $97.22. The firm has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 167.25%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ramon Parises Odems sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $2,720,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,767.20. This represents a 99.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Najera Jose A. Montellano sold 285 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $25,686.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,285 shares of company stock worth $3,022,386. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $101.67 to $106.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $95.00 to $103.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.33 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $96.67 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $83.33 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.30.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

