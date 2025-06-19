Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 126.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Comcast by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $34.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.98.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.50 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

