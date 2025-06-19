Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HNGE. Barclays initiated coverage on Hinge Health in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Hinge Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Hinge Health in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Hinge Health in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Hinge Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hinge Health

Hinge Health Price Performance

About Hinge Health

Hinge Health stock opened at $39.79 on Monday. Hinge Health has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $43.80.

(Get Free Report)

Our vision is to build a new health system that transforms outcomes, experience and costs by using technology to scale and automate the delivery of care. Hinge Health leverages software, including AI, to largely automate care for joint and muscle health, delivering an outstanding member experience, improved member outcomes, and cost reductions for our clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hinge Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hinge Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.