Friedenthal Financial Makes New $4.42 Million Investment in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.6% of Friedenthal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI opened at $117.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.81 and its 200 day moving average is $116.94. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.51 and a 12-month high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3629 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

