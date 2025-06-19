Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,821,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,744 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.6% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $936,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $549.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $525.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.76. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $563.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

