Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 579,544 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,682,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579,544 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $104,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS stock opened at $67.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.60. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $68.92. The company has a market capitalization of $90.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.