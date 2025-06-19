ORG Wealth Partners LLC Buys 61 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 979 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $392.54 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $627.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.73. The firm has a market cap of $148.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.09%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Argus reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $605.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

