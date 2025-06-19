Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.69 and its 200-day moving average is $78.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.86 and a fifty-two week high of $87.81.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

