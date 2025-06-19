Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.000-2.040 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on Steel Dynamics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.44.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $130.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.74. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $103.17 and a 52-week high of $155.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.74 and its 200 day moving average is $126.54.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $1,013,773.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,319 shares in the company, valued at $16,950,647.94. The trade was a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total value of $168,173.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,971,807.32. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Steel Dynamics stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 307.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

