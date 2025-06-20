Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.00.

KEYS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $562,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,834,765. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP John Page sold 7,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total transaction of $1,162,523.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,835,651.08. This represents a 16.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,247 shares of company stock worth $2,086,720. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 39.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS opened at $159.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $186.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.33.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

