Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.63.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FNV. TD Securities cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James Financial set a $186.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE FNV opened at $168.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.08. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $112.70 and a 52 week high of $179.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.42.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 50.39% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Articles

