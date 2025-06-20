Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Receives $115.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.50.

Several analysts recently commented on NUVL shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nuvalent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nuvalent

Nuvalent Price Performance

Shares of Nuvalent stock opened at $75.53 on Friday. Nuvalent has a 1-year low of $55.54 and a 1-year high of $113.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nuvalent will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nuvalent

In other news, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,861,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,170,334.28. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nuvalent by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 21.9% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuvalent

(Get Free Report

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.