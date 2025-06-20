Analysts Set ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target at $121.30

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.30.

A number of research firms have commented on COP. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th.

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 509.9% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,923,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,251 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COP opened at $93.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $118.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.64%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

