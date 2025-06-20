Critical Comparison: Veren (NYSE:VRN) versus New Source Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:NSLPQ)

Veren (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) and New Source Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:NSLPQ – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Veren and New Source Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veren 26.93% 12.23% 6.80% New Source Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Veren and New Source Energy Partners”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veren $4.41 billion 0.83 $422.48 million $0.32 18.78 New Source Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Veren has higher revenue and earnings than New Source Energy Partners.

Risk and Volatility

Veren has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Source Energy Partners has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Veren and New Source Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veren 0 0 2 1 3.33 New Source Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 0.00

Veren presently has a consensus price target of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 110.76%. Given Veren’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Veren is more favorable than New Source Energy Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.4% of Veren shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Veren shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Veren beats New Source Energy Partners on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veren

Veren Inc. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota. The company was formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Corp. and changed its name to Veren Inc. in May 2024. Veren Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About New Source Energy Partners

New Source Energy Partners L.P. acquires, owns, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Oilfield Services. The company also offers various oilfield services, including wellsite services during the drilling and completion stages of a well, such as blowout prevention, surface valve, and flowback services for horizontal and vertical wells in oil, natural gas, and NGL production regions in North America. New Source Energy GP, LLC operates as a general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On March 15, 2016, New Source Energy Partners LP, along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

