First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Receives $2,340.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,340.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised First Citizens BancShares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,400.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,535.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,568.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th.

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 350 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,610.00 per share, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,440,380. This represents a 14.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,845.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.64. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $1,473.62 and a 1-year high of $2,412.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,819.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,952.98.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $37.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 17.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares will post 167.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.47%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

