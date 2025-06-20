TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target Raised to $150.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

TransMedics Group stock opened at $124.00 on Tuesday. TransMedics Group has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.37 and its 200-day moving average is $83.69. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.18 and a beta of 2.10.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $143.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.39 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.80, for a total value of $95,902.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,909. This represents a 4.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $693,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,641.16. The trade was a 89.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,418 shares of company stock worth $1,512,613. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

