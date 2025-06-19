Beacon Capital Management LLC Takes $63,000 Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCLT. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCLT stock opened at $74.54 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.94.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3697 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

