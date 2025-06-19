PSI Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

PSI Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $921,398,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,948 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,649 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,968,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,813,000 after acquiring an additional 672,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,577,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2%

VYM stock opened at $130.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $135.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.57 and a 200 day moving average of $128.69.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.