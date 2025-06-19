Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Marcin Urbaszek Sells 800 Shares

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) CFO Marcin Urbaszek sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $15,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,383.46. The trade was a 6.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BXMT opened at $19.33 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $21.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.03 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -408.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,398,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,316,000 after buying an additional 63,338 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 8,601,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,752,000 after acquiring an additional 652,537 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,832,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,315,000 after acquiring an additional 801,083 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,598,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,979,000 after acquiring an additional 63,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $35,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BXMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.50 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

