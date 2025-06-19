Advisory Resource Group Has $2.38 Million Stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Advisory Resource Group increased its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSMB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 118,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 20,322 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 31,935 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 813,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after buying an additional 100,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FSMB stock opened at $19.89 on Thursday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $19.47 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.85.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.