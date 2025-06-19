31,679 Shares in Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:HARD) Acquired by Clg LLC

Clg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:HARD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 31,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

HARD opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.72. Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $33.65.

About Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF (HARD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed ETF that targets futures contracts on hard commodities, making use of long\u002Fshort models, anticipated to perform positivelyduring inflationary periods.

