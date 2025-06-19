Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 76.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,782 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for 1.7% of Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $7,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFSD. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of DFSD opened at $47.86 on Thursday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.66 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.34.
About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF
The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Cantor Boosts Rocket Lab Target to Street-High $35
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Why Amazon Could Be About To Breakout To $250
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Chime’s Smart IPO: Half the Valuation, Double the Strength
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.