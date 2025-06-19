Autumn Glory Partners LLC Has $654,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG opened at $199.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $205.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.76 and its 200 day moving average is $196.31.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

