11,000 Shares in OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR) Purchased by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OR Royalties during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in shares of OR Royalties during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of OR Royalties by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 6,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of OR Royalties during the fourth quarter worth about $1,306,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of OR Royalties by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Get OR Royalties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on OR Royalties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded OR Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded OR Royalties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

OR Royalties Price Performance

Shares of OR Royalties stock opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.01. OR Royalties Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $27.60.

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $54.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.63 million. OR Royalties had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.28%. Equities analysts expect that OR Royalties Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

OR Royalties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This is a boost from OR Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. OR Royalties’s payout ratio is 105.88%.

OR Royalties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OR Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OR Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.