Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. United Community Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $294.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $280.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

