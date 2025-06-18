Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Sold by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $105.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $109.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.07. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.07.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

