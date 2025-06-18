STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Dbs Bank cut STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

STM opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $43.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.47.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

