Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 7,431 Shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its position in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,853 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 7,431 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in SEA were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 474.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in SEA by 464.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Phillip Securities raised shares of SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.15.

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of SE stock opened at $157.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.99 and a 200-day moving average of $129.31. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $172.65. The company has a market cap of $92.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.78 and a beta of 1.64.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

