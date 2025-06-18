Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 254,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,368 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $9,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

BITX stock opened at $52.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.02. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $72.80.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

