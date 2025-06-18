Sofi Wealth LLC Acquires 535,827 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Sofi Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 5,358.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 545,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 535,827 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 1.9% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sofi Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $25,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMBS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 208,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 56,504 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 336,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 42,228 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.3%
VMBS stock opened at $45.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.71.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
