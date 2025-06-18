Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPXS. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Gimbal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of SPXS opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $10.67.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

