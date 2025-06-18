PUREfi Wealth LLC Takes $580,000 Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

PUREfi Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 28,231.0% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 50,716,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,649,588,000 after purchasing an additional 50,537,923 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,447,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,935,000 after purchasing an additional 83,821 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,924,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,027,000 after purchasing an additional 40,193 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 795,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,639,000 after purchasing an additional 110,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 701,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,553,000 after purchasing an additional 91,705 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

OEF opened at $292.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.02. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $232.57 and a one year high of $300.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.