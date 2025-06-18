Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $60.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.92. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $65.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.74.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

