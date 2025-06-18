Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.67 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $529,562,000. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,309.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,522,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,651,000 after buying an additional 1,499,157 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,834,000 after buying an additional 1,345,357 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,531.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,349,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,155,000 after buying an additional 1,343,596 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 165,430.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 680,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,863,000 after purchasing an additional 679,918 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $230.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.32.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.