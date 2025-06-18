Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 236.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,133 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLT opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.45. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.30 and a one year high of $101.64. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.3195 dividend. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.