BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD) Shares Bought by Sofi Wealth LLC

Sofi Wealth LLC raised its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) by 529.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the quarter. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF comprises approximately 0.0% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sofi Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.18% of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Trading Down 1.3%

NYSEARCA:LCTD opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.59. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a twelve month low of $41.26 and a twelve month high of $51.48.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Profile

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.