Sofi Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY)

Sofi Wealth LLC lessened its stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Free Report) by 74.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,737,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,937,018 shares during the quarter. SoFi Select 500 ETF makes up about 13.3% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sofi Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.40% of SoFi Select 500 ETF worth $177,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $653,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $965,000. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,156,000.

Shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF stock opened at $113.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.57 million, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.06. SoFi Select 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.94 and a 12 month high of $115.21.

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

