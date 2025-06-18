Insider Selling: AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ:ASLE) Insider Sells 2,247 Shares of Stock

AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) insider Martin Garmendia sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $13,347.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,866. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AerSale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average is $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $268.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 4.54. AerSale Corporation has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $8.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in AerSale by 3,427.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in AerSale by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AerSale by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of AerSale by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerSale during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on AerSale from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerSale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Featured Articles

