MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.06.

MP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on MP Materials from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MP Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MP Materials

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 199,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $5,393,794.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,643,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,454,498.08. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 119,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in MP Materials by 132.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.55 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.69.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 48.41%. The company had revenue of $60.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

