CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Receives $23.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

CVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CVR Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVR Energy

CVR Energy Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of CVI opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.03. CVR Energy has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.13.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.32. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 244,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $3,934,062.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 69,107,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,316,637.58. This represents a 0.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 1,027,432 shares of company stock valued at $17,618,998 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 214.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 53,203 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CVR Energy by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after purchasing an additional 143,941 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth $736,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,135,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,496,000 after purchasing an additional 154,125 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in CVR Energy by 1,203.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 264,143 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVR Energy

(Get Free Report

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.