iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Bought by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILCG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of ILCG stock opened at $92.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $94.61.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

