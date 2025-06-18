Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rebalance LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 33,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 60,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $65.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.00. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $67.14.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

