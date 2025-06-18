NBT Bank N A NY Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,720,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390,455 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,631,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481,369 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,511,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,950 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 6,270,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,595 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,070,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,098 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.91. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.43 and a twelve month high of $24.15.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

