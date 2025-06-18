Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Stock Price Down 15.4% – Here’s What Happened

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 15.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 449,781 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 420% from the average daily volume of 86,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Honey Badger Silver Stock Down 15.4%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.06.

Honey Badger Silver Company Profile

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clear Lake deposit that comprises 121 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 2,500 hectares located in the Whitehorse Mining District of the Yukon; and Nanisivik project that covering an area of approximately 5,723 hectares located in Nunavut.

