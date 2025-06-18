Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Lowers Stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. cut its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWBI. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 238.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 145.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Smith & Wesson Brands Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of SWBI opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $461.59 million, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.