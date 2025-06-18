Rakuten Securities Inc. Sells 76 Shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Rakuten Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,912,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.17.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ stock opened at $458.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.19. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 1 year low of $396.06 and a 1 year high of $535.98.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.21. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Reddy Sandeep sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.18, for a total transaction of $184,409.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,848.08. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.