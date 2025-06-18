DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $857,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,579,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 673,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,145,000 after purchasing an additional 332,413 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,643,000 after purchasing an additional 272,676 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,417,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,016.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 211,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,110,000 after purchasing an additional 209,000 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $71.87 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $64.48 and a 1-year high of $75.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.11. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.64.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

