PUREfi Wealth LLC Purchases 1,068 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

PUREfi Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 0.8% of PUREfi Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. PUREfi Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $177.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.54. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $187.26.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

