Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) is Hoge Financial Services LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Hoge Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 12.4% of Hoge Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hoge Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $17,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV stock opened at $76.32 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.72 and a 52 week high of $78.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

