SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Position Boosted by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 11.7% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14,332.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,584,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,476,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,842,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,316,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,646 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,015,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2,019.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,066,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922,219 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $70.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.29. The stock has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $72.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

